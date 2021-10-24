Terri Trick is open and open-minded, possessed of the humility and humor essential to strong leadership. She has decades of experience in local schools. Her only agenda is to facilitate excellent education for all students.
In her current tenure on the school board, Terri has demonstrated her energy, commitment, intelligence and ability to confront the difficult challenges of the last few years. Her abilities and experience make her the best candidate to meet the challenges of the next few years.
Please vote to reelect Terri Trick to Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 2.
Nancy Simon
Walla Walla
