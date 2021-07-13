I have been a friend and colleague of Terri Trick's for more than 20 years, and I endorse her for re-election to the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
At Walla Walla Community College, Terri and I were colleagues in the Transitional Studies Department. I saw first hand the many ways she supported her students and went the extra mile to ensure their success. Terri also worked collaboratively on college committees. She was always prepared and engaged in productive discussion. She took on extra work to help achieve the goals of the committees.
As a Walla Walla School Board member for the past two years, Terri has shown the same ability to work collaboratively with the school board and the superintendent to get things done for the students, the teachers and the community.
Last year, as part of the school board, Terri helped guide schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and kept students, teachers and staff protected as well as helped initiate practices to help students learn and succeed in that difficult time.
I endorse Terri Trick.
Ann Bogard
Walla Walla