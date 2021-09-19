I consider our Walla Walla Public Schools superintendent to be one of the finest in our state. We need a school board who supports him as they make the difficult decisions, together, regarding the education of Walla Walla's children.

Terri Trick is a member of the school board who needs to be re-elected. As a retired educator she understands what is needed in doing what's best for students. She is proud of the fact that Walla Walla has a higher than state average of graduating seniors. She continues to focus on closing the achievement gap that still exists for many students. Her immediate goal is to keep schools open during this pandemic by following guidelines that have been proven to work.

Please join me in voting for Terri Trick.

Linda Howell

Walla Walla

