I had much empathy for parents facing the challenges of helping their children navigate 2020-2021 and all the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with remote school learning at home. After reflecting on the past school year, I am voting for Terri Trick because of the leadership and guidance she provided during those incredibly challenging times.
Rightly, the safety of students and employees guided school board decisions this past year. Now, as we all move forward, the focus of the current school board to help students who lost ground last year, continue building the school bond on budget and continuing to listen to parents is correct.
Terri Trick has a record of listening to parents, keeping the safety of students and employees as the number one priority and providing thoughtful and caring input to decisions. My children received an excellent education through Walla Walla Public Schools, and Terri has my vote to continue the excellence of our school district.
Tracii Hickman
Walla Walla