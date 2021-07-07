I hope you join me in supporting Terri Trick for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2. Terri has been a thoughtful, conscientious member of the board and has worked well with our current board members and superintendent.
As a high school English teacher, I had the pleasure of getting to know Terri through her children. She was, of course, a very supportive parent who was genuinely interested in meeting teachers and learning about their various curricula. She, too, has been an English, English Language Acquisition and Spanish teacher, so she understands the issues schools face today from the perspective of parents and teachers.
I feel especially grateful for Terri's role on the board this last school year during the pandemic. Terri paid close attention to the changing science around COVID-19, weighing the evidence carefully to determine when it was safe for us to open again. Instead of bowing to pressure to open regardless of the positivity rate, she held firm, consulted those she knows in medicine, and did her own research.
Terri's intellectual curiosity, academic experience, kindness and love of children make her the candidate to vote for on August 3.
Please join me in supporting Terri Trick.
Lori Dohe
Walla Walla