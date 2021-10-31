I highly recommend Terri Trick for re-election to School Director, Position 2.
No one could be better suited to this position than Terri. It takes more than an interest in our schools to successfully serve on the board. It also requires a thorough understanding of how the school system works from the Washington State Board of Education down to the individual school boards. She has already demonstrated she is an extremely capable school board member as well as having taught for several years as a teacher make her the ideal choice for Position 2.
Maureen Calkins
Walla Walla
