We need Terri Trick on the Walla Walla Public School Board. She has served us with integrity and intelligence during the last three years-the last year being one of the most difficult in the school board's history. She has had to balance passionate opinions between people with very conflicting points of view. It has not been an easy task, but I know Terri listens carefully and respectfully to every person.
I have known Terri for 30 years. She follows her conscience by making decisions based on thoughtful research without bias or prejudice. We could not have a better person deciding the safety and well being of our children.
Terri has spent her life in education, primarily teaching at Walla Walla Community College. She and her husband Roger raised their children here, and were involved in school programs that made their children's educational experience the best it could be. She strives for excellence, inclusion and quality education for all children.
This election will have a profound effect on the safety, quality and direction of our schools. Please vote to re-elect Terri Trick. She has proven herself to be the best person for the job.
Patricia Donovan
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.