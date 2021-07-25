Scientists have noted that humans think and make decisions both fast and slow. Fast thinking is more emotional and impulsive, like how a candidate might come up with an answer in a public forum or how a fire fighter reacts quickly in the face of an emergency. Slow thinking is harder, more deliberate work and requires weighing more information and different perspectives.
School boards are designed to be slow-thinking bodies because the decisions they make are consequential for the lives of students, teachers and staff. School board members must be intentional and thoughtful, not reactive, in their work.
Fast thinking might be flashy and appealing in a campaign, but it does not serve our kids well. We need school board members to be careful and courageous leaders willing to make difficult decisions that put safety first and are guided by science and best practices.
Terri Trick has shown through her tenure on the school board that she serves with thoughtfulness, care and conviction. We are fortunate that she is willing to serve again and continues to be so committed to ensuring Walla Walla Public Schools produce our state’s most sought after graduates. Please vote for Terri in the August 3 primary and in November.
Danielle Garbe Reser
Walla Walla