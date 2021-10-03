Terri Trick deserves to be re-elected to the Walla Walla School Board. She has proven her value to the board over the last 3 years.
This board passed a school bond with high community support and helped to improve graduation rates. This board also navigated through the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including putting programs in place to help students, faculty and staff stay safe and students to stay current with their studies through the summer break. Terri has proven her commitment as an educator with 30 years of experience. She is a valued community member supported and endorsed by educators, staff and parents.
We need Terri’s understanding of the issues confronting our schools, children, parents and community. We need her caring and commitment to working for what is best for all of us. We need her open-minded, non-partisan approach and thoughtful attention to the issues. Terri has proven herself as a valuable member of the School Board. We all benefit when our schools and students are successful.
Please vote to re-elect Terri Trick to Walla Walla School Board Position 2.
Cecile Ervin
Walla Walla
