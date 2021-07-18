I have just finished listening to the Candidate Forum. School Board Incumbent Terri Trick brought these programs to our attention: the "We All Belong!" state efforts, the diversity and inclusion training program for the Walla Walla School Board, the administrators' and teachers' summer program to help kids catch-up; the fall enhancing programs and hiring of eight counselors to help kids readjust to in-class instruction
These programs are all in response to making sure all are treated with equity and all can recover from the past COVID year.
The other candidates took the easy road with the campaign philosophy of just opposing the School Board. There were no solutions to the problem of our kids losing a year of education. One wants our board to “listen to parents,” the other to understand that kids’ mental health has been affected by not being in school. Instead of offering positive solutions, the angry rhetoric of “locking our kids out of school” was used.
Please join me in voting for someone who listens, researches and educates herself on all aspects of an issue before making a decision that keeps children safe while they obtain an education at a high standard.
Vote for Terri Trick.
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla