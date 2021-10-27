Terri Trick knows the meaning of service and community commitment. She has served on several boards of local non-profit organizations and is currently up for re-election to the Walla Walla School Board. As a retired teacher as well as a parent of three Walla Walla graduates, she brings important perspectives to her role as a school board member.

Terri is a thoughtful decision-maker and is not afraid to ask difficult questions in the governance of our schools. We need her experience and common sense as the district continues to seek the best and safest solutions for our students and teachers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please join me in casting your vote for Terri for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.

Kay Fenimore-Smith

Walla Walla

