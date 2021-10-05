I am writing in support of Terri Trick’s re-election to the Walla Walla School Board. In a letter in July, I noted Terri’s teaching and school board experience, intelligence, critical thinking skills and desire to serve the public with integrity.

School board positions are nonpartisan. Today I address Terri’s ability to make decisions in the present environment of information, misinformation and propaganda. I believe that Terri has made and will make decisions about school district issues by using facts, data, research and critical thinking and without regard to her political affiliations.

My wife Maryjo and I encourage you to join us in voting for Terri.

Bob Fontenot

Walla Walla

Load comments