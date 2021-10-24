I am writing in support of Terri Trick for the Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 2.
I have known Terri for many years, and have always found her to be thoughtful, principled and passionate about education in the valley. She will continue to serve the children and families of our community with her intelligence and insight, as she has done for the past three years.
Please join me in voting for Terri.
Mary Cleveland
Walla Walla
