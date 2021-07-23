Please vote to re-elect Terri Trick for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Terri has proven herself to be the kind of experienced, caring and committed school board member our families and students need as the schools reopen and move forward post-COVID.
Examples of her work with the board include the “Summer of Learning” summer school designed to help students catch up if needed and prepare for success when schools reopen this fall. In addition, the board has plans to use their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds to reduce class size and add more counselors to address students’ social and emotional needs post-COVID.
Terri is committed to equity and inclusion for all students and cares deeply about putting students and their family’s needs first.
You can read more about Terri and her positions (and compare with the other candidates) at the League of Women Voters website: vote411.org/ballot, and about Terri at her web site: reelectterritrick.com.
So, do your homework. Vote for Terri Trick for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Cecile Ervin
Walla Walla