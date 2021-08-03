I am voting for Terri Trick and I hope you will too.
Terri is running for re-election to Position 2 on the Board of the Walla Walla Public Schools, a nonpartisan position. This race is important because the other candidates seem to be either focused on a single issue or whose actual philosophy and goals for education in Walla Walla is a mystery.
Terri is a lifelong educator, knowledgeable about what under-achieving students need, committed to equity and fairness for all children, and exhibits common sense with a healthy dose of skepticism towards extreme ideology or sudden departures from a system that is working well. She is part of the team that has made significant improvements in our school system.
WWPS Board is a highly functioning governing board, working with an excellent superintendent. Terri has worked through the extreme difficulties of the past pandemic year, difficulties that affected everyone. During a candidate forum, she addressed school closures and how these difficult decisions were made. I am confident that she is the best leader for this position due to her intelligence, experience, commitment to equity (a core value of the school district) and common sense.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla