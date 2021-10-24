Terri Trick gets my vote for school board. She is experienced, knowledgeable and a team player.
Our children come from varied backgrounds and experiences and need to be valued by those who instruct them. Our Walla Walla Public School Board has done just that and worked to meet their needs. Terri has been a valuable team player. Our School Board is widely representative, but all members are focused on what is good for children. Let’s keep it that way.
Vote for Terri Trick.
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla
