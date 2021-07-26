I am deeply grateful to Terri Trick for her service as a member of the Walla Walla School Board and strongly support her re-election.
Terri was my colleague at Walla Walla Community College for many years, working with students to overcome educational deficiencies so that they might go on to become successful college students and get jobs. She also worked as a team member in developing policies, procedures and curriculum that facilitated the college meeting its outcomes with high standards. Terri listens carefully, and she is a problem solver. I knew that she would become an outstanding school board director when she chose to share her time and energy with the community in this way.
Our schools have faced some difficult challenges this past year. Maintaining health while educating students was a conflict not easily resolved, but our district has been a model in developing creative solutions in partnership with other community organizations.
We have had good fortune in having Terri Trick in the position to listen to the concerns, evaluate resources and craft a response during this difficult time. I wholeheartedly support her re-election.
Please join me in voting for Terri Trick!
Beth Powers
Walla Walla