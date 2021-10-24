I have known Terri for many years. She is an honest and thoughtful person who makes decisions based on facts, research and critical thinking. Her current experience on the school board and many years as an educator are invaluable for this school board position.

Terri has a proven record of putting students and staff first. Her experience and integrity is needed on the school board.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Terri Trick to the Walla Walla Public School Board.

Darcy Henry

Walla Walla

