Terri Trick should be elected to another term on the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2. Terri has no political agenda. Her decisions are based on input from voters and the best available information. Her only agenda is to see that the Walla Walla School District delivers the highest quality education possible for all of Walla Walla’s students.

Terri was an educator for many years — a significant advantage over her opponent. Terri is the incumbent, having devoted many hours in serving as a board member. This is highly important as there is a huge learning curve in order to serve effectively as a school director.

In these difficult times, it is important to maintain the consistency and wise guidance of our school board. Please vote to re-elect Terri Trick.

Skip Nichols

Walla Walla

