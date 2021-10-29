Terri Trick is running for re-election to the school board. She has served on the school board with intelligence, reason and dedication and is active in other areas of the community as well. Terri is a retired educator and understands the needs of both the classroom and the community.

Please join me in re-electing Terri Trick to the Walla Walla School Board.

George Smith

Walla Walla

