Terri Trick is running for re-election to the school board. She has served on the school board with intelligence, reason and dedication and is active in other areas of the community as well. Terri is a retired educator and understands the needs of both the classroom and the community.
Please join me in re-electing Terri Trick to the Walla Walla School Board.
George Smith
Walla Walla
