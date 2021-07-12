I am concerned when any political organization puts together a group of candidates who all campaign together during non-partisan races. It's been made very clear to me that if I am not a conservative Christian, my voice will not be heard.
Terri Trick has a faith background. But it's not the first thing you learn about her. I learned she has a big heart for students and teachers. I learned even though it was tough, she stood her ground on ways to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
Our children should be taught the reality of our history and current shortcomings. It's up to parents to have the conversations with their children about how to make the world a better place.
I love this country and our community. I support progress. I support truth. I support Terri Trick for Position 2 on the Walla Walla School Board.
Jan Corn
Walla Walla