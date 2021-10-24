I have known Terri Trick since we were both involved in PTA at our children’s elementary school. Since then, as a mother, an educator and a school board director, she has focused on education in our Valley.
Terri is transparent and inclusive in her decision-making and has no ambitions other than to do the very best for our children. She is the one candidate in this race that has appeared at every public opportunity to lay out her reasons for running and to take tough questions.
Over the past three years, the leadership of the Walla Walla Public Schools has increased our district graduation rate to 93%, passed a construction bond which will support our students’ education well into the future and managed the pandemic with as little disruption as possible while protecting our families. Terri’s calm, thoughtful and caring demeanor had a lot do do with those successes.
Please join me in voting for her so that she can continue to serve our community so well.
Darcey Fugman-Small
Walla Walla
