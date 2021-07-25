I watched the Candidates Forum provided by the Chamber of Commerce last week with interest, as I do not know most of the candidates personally and was not sure how I wanted to vote. I was disappointed to hear vaguely-disguised pot shots taken at leaders who have had to make agonizingly difficult decisions during the pandemic.
Although each of us may have chosen to make different decisions, we can all respect that the school district and other community leaders did their best under the circumstances as they tried to save lives. Such criticism says more about the character and motives of the critics than it does about how a candidate can contribute to the community.
I will be voting for Terri Trick who gained invaluable experience during her past service and has demonstrated she can work cooperatively in the toughest of circumstances.
Wendy Hernandez
Walla Walla