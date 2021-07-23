Please reelect Terri Trick. She is the best choice for the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
In 1999, I went to Walla Walla Community College to get my GED diploma. I was very nervous because I was 53-years-old, and I thought I was too old to go back. When I walked into the classroom, there was Terri Trick. She made me feel welcome and helped me complete my GED program.
I know she will continue her good work for all students and what is best for our school system.
I urge everyone to vote Terri Trick to Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Larneda Eberhardt
Walla Walla