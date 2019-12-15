Concerning Dan R. Clark's letter and term limits. It would require a constitutional change to have term limits.
Our system was set up so the people would have the say by electing those we wish to represent us.
The proof of our form of government as Mr. Clark said, was voting U.S. Rep. George Nethercutt out. We have that option.
Oh yes, if anyone is interested, you might want to check out the "unbelievable
pensions"
Our problem seems to be, we the people are not paying attention and some don't vote If this form of government is to work, the people need to be diligent.
Betty Tabor
Walla Walla