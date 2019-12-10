Have you ever asked your U.S. representative or senator if term limits is something they might support? If their answer is yes, then they are probably a liar. If they say no they shouldn't be there. Term limits are absolutely the only thing that might save our country. Politicians become part of the cesspool that runs our nation's capital. That job should be a short term commitment to serve the people, with not big expectations of money and power.
They get a great salary, and an unbelievable pension for life, plus free medical coverage that you or I can never have. It is amazing how they become instant millionaires on a salary below $200K. The only thing on their mind is getting elected, then reelected time and time again. Your best interest is the furthest thing from their mind. It is only about your donation and or your vote.
Remember when George Nethercutt defeated a long time incumbent and speaker of the House, Tom Foley, by running strong on the idea and promise of term limits. Well, we found out it was a big lie. He didn't honor his term limit commitment, so we had to vote him out when he ran for the Senate against Patty Murray. He found out how wealthy and powerful you can become in a short period of time, and it was like drugs to an addict.
So if you vote a straight Democrat or straight Republican ticket, that is foolish. You are only cancelling out the one with your opposite point of view. Every contested election is decided by the true independent voter, the person that can look at things through something other than a tunnel. I don't care how much you think that incumbent did for you, they did much more for themselves than they would ever do for you.
Dan R Clark
Walla Walla