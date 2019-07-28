When Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., said he “struggled” with the chant “send her back” at a Trump rally in North Carolina, what was he afraid of? Telling the truth doesn’t have to be a struggle. Why would he struggle with responding to an offensive, anti-American statement? Walker did say at last, “We cannot be defined by this.”
Does Rep. Walker want to show that he has a conscience at the same time signal that he is afraid of offending President Trump’s base? How can there be any political bullion in statements that should be alarming to all Americans, regardless of party? Hugging a flag does not mean that encouraging hate speech is freedom, especially at another person’s expense.
All of the presidents who I’ve witnessed previous to Trump have used the “bully pulpit” to honor and uplift various citizens, not to “bully” in the worst sense of the word. Those presidents were careful not to endorse specific products, and they were very careful not to demean specific individuals publicly. They knew how influential their words could be from such a position of power.
We need a president who doesn’t think that America does better when it endorses dictators and eschews allies, who calls those who don’t agree with her or him “losers,” who calls fact-based news “failing” or “fake,” who lies every day and brags absurdly about easy to disprove realities.
All of us know personally Americans who have the hearts and brains of great leaders. Has the White House become such a meat-grinder that they couldn’t be there?
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla