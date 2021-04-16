There’s a time and a place for everything, the saying goes. Yet our 16th District legislators have so far voted against respectful and appropriate restrictions to the open carry of firearms and other weapons in the public square.
The senate bill ESSB 5038, due for a floor vote soon, will prohibit people from brandishing their weapons around permitted public demonstrations, the state capitol, courts, airports and other civic venues. To carry tools that maim and kill is akin to spewing fighting words in public, which is illegal. The Second Amendment gives no right to intimidate law-abiding Washingtonians.
Ideally, American democracy is a participatory system of self-government. And isn’t that what we want our students to learn?
No citizen has the right to impose anxiety upon my initiative as a citizen. To allow open carry is to return us to the Wild West days of Tombstone.
So far, voting against the proposed limits on open carry are our Republican public servants ─ Sen. Perry Dozier, Rep. Mark Klicker and Rep. Skyler Rude.
Our representatives must protect civilized behavior. Tell them immediately you expect them to vote "yes" to no weapons in public places.
Autumn Alexander
Walla Walla