Nobody likes to be disappointed by their elected officials. You can minimize your chances of that by doing your homework before you cast your vote.
I’ve done my homework, and I am confident in my support of Ted Koehler. And I am pleased to ask you to vote for Ted for Walla Walla City Council.
Ted has expertise in the areas of neighborhood planning and development, communication, public safety and long-range planning of communitywide infrastructure.
These areas are critical so we have a community that looks and performs like we had plan to begin with.
Ted has the personal traits that will make you glad you supported him. He is bright so he can grasp concepts, study issues, and form a vision for the future.
Ted will be collaborative with other policy makers and jurisdictions. And he will listen to the community and ask for input.
Put another way, we’ll get our best shot at a City Council that works for us if we vote for Ted Koehler. You won’t be disappointed.
Clark Covey
Walla Walla