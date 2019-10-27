Ted Koehler is an excellent candidate for the Walla Walla City Council. His ability to listen to people and to understand what they are saying is particularly noteworthy.
Ted has been an engaged volunteer in the community for many years. He has served on several city of Walla Walla advisory committees. He also has been an active participant and leader in Commitment to Community projects. Through his volunteer work and his employment at Blue Mountain Action Council, Ted knows the community well and he understands what it will take to help the community thrive.
A great sense of humor and a positive attitude serve Ted well when he is faced with tough decisions. He knows that City Council faces challenges and he is prepared to work with other Council members in a positive, collaborative manner. His work and volunteer experiences and his great approach to life and people make Ted an outstanding candidate to serve on the Council.
Please vote for Ted City Council.
Punkey Adams
Walla Walla