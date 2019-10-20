In the world of letters to the editor, I adhere to the “less is more” school of thought; too many sentences go unread. In that spirit, I’ll simply say I support the candidacy of Ted Koehler for Walla Walla City Council.
My support is based on 22 years of knowing Ted, first as a key leader in the Ag Department of AgriFrozen Foods and then as director of housing at Blue Mountain Action Council. In both positions, his abilities and integrity were showcased. He knows Walla Walla.
I’m impressed by his willingness to take on the often thankless job of serving his community; his choice follows the admonition of Grace Lee Boggs, “Do something local. Do something real ….”
Wayvallea Massey
Walla Walla