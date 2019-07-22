I regret that I no longer reside within the Walla Walla City limits and cannot vote for Ted Koehler, Council Ward 4, but I hope you will!
Ted impresses me with his integrity, pragmatism and common sense. He has demonstrated compassion for his neighbors and concern for his community every day for decades through resourceful leadership and dedicated volunteerism.
Ted has broad experience in project planning and construction, approaching both with regulatory and construction expertise. Ted considers affordable housing a high priority, keeping families in their homes through repair and weatherization, and responsibly developing new residences.
His family has called this Valley home for generations. His extended family honors veterans and active service members by putting up the yellow ribbon Christmas tree in Land Title Plaza every year.
I believe Ted is an excellent choice for Council.
Cindy Widmer
College Place