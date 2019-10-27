Ted Koehler is the right choice for the Walla Walla City Council.
For many years now, Ted has been contributing to the community through his work and extensive volunteering. He is especially well versed and experienced in affordable housing which an important community issue right now.
Because his extensive training and daily responsibilities, he is the best choice for the East Ward representative.
I know, because for eight years now I’ve worked with him and see the incredible job he does every day.
If you want an honest, open-minded, dedicated and knowledgeable representative vote for Ted Koehler.
Rick Claridge
Walla Walla