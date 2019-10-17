Ted Koehler is an asset to the community
Ted Koehler is a well informed and deeply engaged community member. He is running for Walla Walla City Council Position 4. He lives in the East Ward, but when elected, he will represent the entire community.
Ted’s thoughtful leadership and excellent communication skills will serve him well on City Council.
Ted has served on both the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation and Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory committees. He also served on the Community Council’s study on Affordable Housing. Ted is a willing volunteer and the community has benefited from his civic engagement.
Ted has the ability to see the “big picture” and to find creative approaches to problem solving. His project planning skills are excellent. He is pragmatic and has common sense. His experience heading the Blue Mountain Action Council Housing Division gives him the knowledge and experience necessary to be an excellent resource on many community issues.
Ted Koehler is an asset to our community and he will be an asset to City Council. Please vote for Ted Koehler.
Patrick Adams
Walla Walla