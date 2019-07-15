We are fortunate to have a host of great candidates running for Walla Walla City Council seats!
My endorsement for the East Ward is for Ted Koehler. I have known Ted since 2013 in his capacity as director of housing for Blue Mountain Action Council. In my oversight role for both the Sustainable Living Center’s Community Energy Efficiency Program and Builders ReSupply, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with Ted on various projects and have benefited greatly from his creative approach to problem solving and his willingness to share experience, knowledge and resources.
Outside of my role at SLC, I have also observed Ted as a conscientious and caring community member. He served on the city of Walla Walla’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee with me, has worked on community projects such as the Prescott Gathering Place Project, participated on the recent Community Council Study Project on Affordable Housing and has spoken out at Council meetings.
In his various roles, I have observed Ted targeting positive outcomes. He is a skilled listener and a thoughtful speaker. As a City Council member, I think Ted would be a balanced and judicious representative who works hard on behalf of the well-being of our city and its residents.
If you’d like to learn more and hear from the candidates, be sure to attend the candidate forum coming up on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Garrison Middle School.
Erendira Cruz
Walla Walla