“Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing. This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart.” — Ted Cruz (R-Texas), via Twitter on Jan. 8 at 5:36 p.m.
Gee, Mr. Cruz did not include a single word about what’s-his-name, you know, the guy who instigated the mob to rush to the Capitol where five people were killed.
Not a single word about the perp who tried to extort the Georgia secretary of state to corrupt the recent Georgia election.
Not a single word about what’s-his-name pardoning convicted felons, and not a syllable of sympathy about all those COVID deaths tearing up the country from the White House someone who said, “It’s not my problem.”
Who’s doing the “tearing?”
Yep, let’s blame deep divisions on Joe Biden, as good a scapegoat as any. Somehow Cruz’s tweet doesn’t surprise but blazingly excels in its hypocrisy.
Bink Owen
Walla Walla