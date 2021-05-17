Mr. Biden, tear down this wall!
No, not that wall. I’m talking about the wall between unemployment and opportunity, between poverty and prosperity, between security and insecurity, between hopelessness and hope.
The American Jobs and Families Plan is our generation’s greatest opportunity to attack the very real threats of an aging infrastructure, family insecurity and our ability to effectively compete in the global economy for generations to come.
Critics say increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% will cripple the economy, increase unemployment and drive up inflation. But consider this, from 1981 to 2017, the average effective corporate tax rate was 32% and the economy still grew at an impressive average of 2.9% a year while unemployment went from 8.5% to 4.1%. And somehow inflation decreased from 8.9% to 2.1%, and the S&P 500 rose at an average annual rate of 9.8%! That's good!
Others worry about the debt? Federal deficits and the national debt will be a crushing legacy left to our children and grandchildren, right? Read economist Stephanie Kelton’s book “The Deficit Myth.” Paying off the debt is the one thing our grandchildren don’t have to worry about. Let's tear down the walls between reality and fear.
Jet Titus
Walla Walla