This year, the Blue Mountain Food Bank has seen a flood of clients due to the loss of jobs during COVID-19. In fact, the average amount has risen from 27,000 to 40,000 monthly people in need. Due to this, BMAC has expanded their building and invested in new equipment. However, there is still much to be done by the people in Walla Walla, and citizens are encouraged to volunteer.
For example, Baker Boyer Bank has often partnered with the food bank to raise money, food and awareness for those in Walla Walla that face food insecurity. This happened last spring during an event called the Backpack Bridge Program, during which employees spent part of the weekend packing over $7,500 worth of food for local children.
Still, more people should be volunteering to help others in this time where teamwork is crucial. Many children can take this opportunity to learn about the effects of COVID-19 while giving back to the community. Some can even earn service hours for school programs. In short, volunteering at BMAC is a wonderful way to engage and help the Walla Walla community become stronger.
Abigayle Rolfe
Walla Walla