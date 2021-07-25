In "Animal Farm" and "1984," George Orwell showed how important words are and how they must be distorted to achieve some political ends. Likewise, Humpty Dumpty tells Alice in "Through the Looking Glass": “When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean neither more nor less.”
I am beginning to think Humpty Dumpty has come to life right here in our own community. There are objections to the state’s instructions to teach diversity, equity and inclusion by suggesting that to do so is some sort of slighting of white people, and even more importantly, something which will damage children.
So, does not teaching diversity, equity and inclusion mean we should teach conformity, privilege and exclusion?
I think those have been a part of school curricula in this country way too long. We’ve acted as though stealing land from Native Americans and prospering from the unpaid work of slaves is not a part of our history. It seems common sense to me that we teach the truth to children. It helps us all.
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla