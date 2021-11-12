My husband and I recently relocated to Walla Walla. We escaped from very liberal southern California. The politics in that state have destroyed it's education system right along with everything else there. We are hoping schools here do not embrace critical race theory.
Children should not be taught that one race has more value than another. America has come a long way with the help of Martin Luther King. Please do as he suggested and teach children to judge by the contents of character, not the color of skin. Keep politics out of the classroom. Teach children how to think, not what to think.
Cindy Ryan
Walla Walla
