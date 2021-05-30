I am a farmer with decades of experience in no-till and cover crops, methods being touted as worthy of government support for carbon banking to slow climate change.
Apparently the thinking is that carbon is being removed from the air and stored in the soil, an ongoing process that would mean the soil's organic matter content would be continually increasing.
That is not the case.
Under both old and new farming methods, all of the carbon collected by the crop plants during a growing season gets eaten by soil bacteria and converted back to carbon dioxide. Soil organic matter is constant, at the level required to keep the soil bacteria alive.
However, under the new farming methods, there are more soil bacteria, so the steady-state organic matter level is higher.
This is good, because the stronger soil structure means less erosion into dust or mud during extreme weather. But, obviously, the soil is not acting as a carbon bank with ever increasing amounts of soil organic matter.
Whenever the government hands out money, there will be hands out taking it, including mine. However, it's clear that the taxpayers will not be getting what they thought they were buying.
Jim Thorn
Dayton