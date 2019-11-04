At a time when the federal budget deficit — the shortfall of revenue to pay for current expenses — has reached about $1 trillion, and the national debt has surpassed $23 trillion, tax breaks need to be weighed carefully.
This means looking at whether a tax break serves the public’s interest.
Yet, the U.S. Congress and the White House seem only to be concerned about slowing the growth of the electric car industry to favor those requiring fossil fuels.
That’s the clear impression given as the Senate and Trump administration aim to remove tax breaks for the purchase of electric cars.
That would be a big deal in Washington state, which is second in the nation behind California in the purchase of all-electric vehicles.
The popularity of the cars in this state is likely driven by two factors: a desire to reduce the use of fossil fuels and the state and federal tax breaks. The Washington state Legislature adopted a sales tax exemption for electric car purchases.
The public benefit does not seem to be factored in by the Trump administration nor the Republican-controlled Senate. The Trump administration and Senate are pushing to end the federal tax breaks because they claim they are unnecessary. It’s part of an effort to reduce subsidies for renewable energy efforts. Beyond that, ironically, they claim that these tax breaks mostly benefits the wealthy.
Their concerns ring hollow and come off as somewhat disingenuous. Worries about giving too many tax breaks to the wealthy has not been a cry heard often from the Republicans in the Senate.
Electric car tax breaks are being lobbied for by the U.S. auto industry and clean energy advocates.
The tax breaks, ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 per car, are reasonable and have been critical in bolstering the electric car market.
Those who favor retaining or expanding the tax breaks said the goal is to spur even more production of electric cars so that it will ultimately be cheaper to produce electric cars. This should ultimately help reduce the price and thus result in more electric cars (and less gasoline-fueled cars) on the road.
With the tax credit, “we’re kind of getting to where we need to be,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, a Michigan Democrat who’s helping to lead the electric vehicle expansion effort.
Congress and the White House — the federal government — should be pushing for expanding the electric car industry as a way to further reduce our nation’s reliance on oil.
The small loss of tax revenue is made up for by enhancing the future of the electric car market.