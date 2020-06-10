I was born two years after the end of WWII.
For decades the history of the Shutzstaffel (SS) was tied to a very few words in the public consciousness: Genocide, extermination and the Holocaust. If you carried a SS symbol or tattoo in the 1950s and 1960s in the U.S. you probably would have been assaulted sooner or later.
One of collaboration’s definitions is “traitorous cooperation with an enemy.” Times may have changed but word definitions have not.
The SS was the organ in facist Germany for carrying out the logistical orders of the Nazi party. Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler led the SS in rounding up Jews, unwanted minorities, disabled and prisoners of war.
They were then forced into slavery, but most were murdered. The number of victims killed in these categories surpassed 10 million. In the west and metropolitan Eastern Europe the SS employed local law enforcement as collaborators in rounding up these individuals and sending them by train to death camps in neighboring countries.
In the East, Russia and Poland SS squads roamed the countryside going into villages, rounding up Jews, taking them to the outskirts of the village and executing them in mass.
In one photo I saw there are 5,000 Jews in a man-made pit looking up at SS guards with the SS epaulets on their uniform lapels waiting for the end.
In this particular photo there is a young woman in her 20s holding her baby up to the guards hoping they will spare them. They did not.
This is what the SS symbol represents. There is no revisionism allowed, period. The people who overlooked the tattoo on the new hire to our police department probably had grandparents who served in WWII.
Those GIs who opened up the death camps have gone to their graves with the horrid images burned into their memory.
To rationalize this reality is to do what so many did in war: Collaborate with the enemy. This is what that symbol of two lightning bolts represent.
Our police department needs to rethink this issue. That tattoo is not acceptable for a police officer even in a social situation. He needs to have it removed or resign.
Bradford Riordan
Walla Walla