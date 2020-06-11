First, I would like to say that I am a proud Bernie/AOC/Elizabeth Warren supporter. I am also a committed Black Lives Matter supporter. Did I mention that I am also a committed member of a local Immigration Rights Coalition?
I know Nat Small casually through a local non-profit organization. I know him as a fine young man. He has served his country and lost friends and fellow warriors in combat. He is a member of the Walla Walla Police Department.
I was born into a family in which my father and uncles fought in World War II. I know the evilness of Nazism.
Nat Small has a tattoo commemorating a fellow warrior who was fatally wounded in combat. In that context, Nat Small chose a tattoo that was at that time acceptable and complimentary to a fellow Marine killed in combat.
Today, it holds a different connotation that is offensive to many of us and especially to Black Lives Matter and people of color other than “white.” I laud the WWPD, Chief Scott Bieber and Officer Small for acknowledging our public concerns.
I agree fully with the Board Of Congregation Beth Israel that “We hope this incident becomes the catalyst for a dialog between the WWPD and the Walla Walla community on these national issues.”
Clint Rehn
Walla Walla