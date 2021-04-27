A letter to the U-B on April 23 by Doris Wood titled "Why do Black lives matter more than white lives" illustrates how our backgrounds and built-in biases can make us talk past each other.
Ms. Wood's letter completely misses the point of the Black Lives Matter protests and marches. So at risk of re-stating the obvious, the purpose of the Black Lives Matter protests is to counter the attitude that Black lives don't matter.
The point is not that black lives matter more. It is not that white lives matter less. The point of the protests is simply to confront an attitude that persists in some segments of our society where black lives are treated as insignificant and disposable and to assert that, on the contrary, black lives should and do matter.
David Melvin Crabtree
Walla Walla