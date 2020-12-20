When it was documented President Trump told you over 24,000 lies, 74 million of you believed him as he shouted “fake news!”
You took the bait, embraced the con, drank the Kool-Aid and voted to keep him in for another four years. And, when Trump’s hated-filled rhetoric and viral racism was documented, you took the bait and chose hate over empathy, racism over inclusion and lying over truth.
When Trump brought his swamp of corruption and criminal activity to the White House — even attempting to blackmail Ukraine into falsifying claims against Biden — for which he was impeached, you said “It’s all a hoax and fake news!” Once again, 74 million of you embraced the con over the rule of law.
When Trump said those who were maimed or lost their lives in serving our country in the military were “suckers” and “losers;” when he separated infants from their mothers at our southern border; 74 million of you drank the Kool-Aid because you could not care less about those who guard your freedoms or about people of color wanting to find a better life for themselves and for their children.
When Trump said the COVID-19 virus was a hoax, millions of you refused to wear masks, ignored social distancing, and became super-spreaders of the Trump/Republican genocide by negligence! Caring for no one but yourselves, you broke our collective hearts. What’s even worse? You had neither shame nor conscience in doing so.
When Trump said “If I win re-election it’s a fair election but if I lose it’s rigged, stolen and fraudulent’” millions of you cheered just because “he said it was so!
When Trump factually and clearly lost the election, you sent death threats to election officials and their families. When Trump filed empty-headed lawsuits as a way to put money in his own pocket you said, “Right on!”
Washington state Republican U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse — who signed on to the frivolous lawsuit to overturn our national election. Shame on them too!
You all have a mind with which to reason and engage in critical thinking. Instead, with eyes wide open, ears plugged to the truth — with many of you holding your noses — you took the bait, hook, line and sinker.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla