“The premise of the Taker story is 'the world belongs to man.' … The premise of the Leaver story is 'man belongs to the world.'” This is a quote from the novel “Ishmael,” written by Daniel Quinn. Some 10,000 years ago including the present, Quinn sees the duality of humanity reduced to two cultures: the Takers and the Leavers.
The metaphor of Cain and Abel is analogous to the Takers and Leavers. Cain, the jealous, narcissistic bully, represents the Takers; Abel symbolizes the Leavers, who champion equality, peace, love and harmony within their culture and give back to the world more than they receive from it.
Quinn suggests the Bible was written by the oppressed Leavers about the vicious culture of the Takers. Oblivious, the Takers mistook that story line as their own. The Taker’s often use God as a justification for ravishing the planet.
“And every time the Takers stamp out a Leaver culture, a wisdom ultimately tested since the birth of mankind disappears from the world beyond recall,” says Quinn. Takers seek absolute and abusive control. Leavers desire only to live in harmony with all of nature — to live and let live. Which one are you?
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla