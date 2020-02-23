As I was looking through the current Voters’ Pamphlet for the Presidential Primary to be held on March 10, I noticed that all of the liberal Democrats were listed first and then the conservative Republican candidate was listed last. Interesting to say the least.
Most of the liberal Democrat candidates seeking the nomination for the presidency of the United States from the Democrat Party have either stated or made it clear by their conversations that they are socialists. This is very interesting because if we look around the world at countries that have socialistic governments, the people do not have the freedoms or the economy that is evident in the United States of America.
Socialism takes away rights and freedoms that are not consistent with the socialistic laws.
Once we lose our Democracy and our freedoms, we can never regain them again. We must fight for our democracy and our freedoms if we want the United States of America to remain free and have the freedoms and economy that our founding forefathers and documents afford us, the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.
Please consider seriously your Presidential Primary vote on March 10.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla