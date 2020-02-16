When Reagan Republicans justified slashing funds from school lunches they concocted the idea that ketchup was a vegetable. George W. Bush upped this one when calling water boarding enhanced interrogation, to perpetuate a highly unreliable method in obtaining enemy intelligence.
Now Curtis E. Stone in a recent letter to the editor calls assault weapons “modern sporting rifles.” How nice!
A euphemism doesn’t get any better than this. And if these assault weapons are offered in pink color, add to it a couple of roses and a box of chocolates. Now are ready for Valentine’s Day with a bang, bang, bang!
To be fair, this “modern sporting rifle” euphemism was not of his making. It was concocted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation that represents more than 12,000 gun retailers, basically a trade association for the gun industry! Mighty dollar is their final goal.
Assault weapons are defined by their military finality of killing multiple people as fast as possible, with a light weight, highly maneuverable weapon, such as the M-16 (AR-15) and the M4. Their incredibly high muzzle velocity round creates a massive tissue damage due to cavitation, blood vessels destruction with profuse blood hemorrhage and rapid exsanguination. All U.S. military physicians (as I was) must have frequent mandatory training in rapid response to treat these casualties in a matter of minutes, to save their lives in situ, and to prevent amputations.
These assault weapons are so freaking dangerous it takes an incredibly physically and mentally fit U.S. Marine weeks of intense training before they are trusted to handle their assault rifles on their own.
That is, if they pass the final test. Just check the following: “Marine Corp Rifle Qualification Book produced by the Rifle Marksmanship SHASTA Defense, Department of the Navy.”
Just reading the table of content should give you pause as to how incredibly dangerous is to allow an 18-year-old kid to purchase these weapons with no training at all. This practice is reckless and irresponsible. These weapons have no place in civilian communities to begin with.
In multiple U-B letters to the editor Mr. Stone has not been shy about bashing Democrats for “destroying American freedoms, trying to dismantle the constitution and trying to take guns away to destroy them.”
All of these are far from the truth. But for now the next time you read Republicans’ opinions on guns, take it as pablum, and pablum is pablum no matter how much ketchup you add to it.
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla