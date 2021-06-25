With wind, heat and dry conditions affecting ripening grain, rangeland and forests, great care must be taken by all this 4th of July and summer season until the harvest is finished and autumn's rainfall substantially changes things.
We have witnessed wildfires in other parts of the state and nation. This year could be our sorry turn if we ALL are not careful.
Some tips:
- Fireworks should not be set off anywhere near flammable material — no, do not take them to the mountains or the country.
- Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles are not safe in these dry conditions. If it is not your land, stay off.
In over 75 years, I do not believe that I have ever seen fire hazard as extreme as this year. Yes, go to the park or river, have a good time, but please leave the matches, fireworks and ATVs at home.
Jerry Zahl
College Place